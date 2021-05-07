Tejasvi Surya visits South Zone War Room, apologises

Bengaluru:

07 May 2021 12:11 IST

The names of Muslims he read out have been taken off the duty.

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya revisited South Zone War Room, deeply affected after he along with three BJP MLAs stormed the office in a live streamed expose of alleged bed blocking scam, and apologised to those working at the war room.

Mr. Surya had on Tuesday read out a list of 17 names, all Muslims, questioning their role, even as two MLAs - Satish Reddy and Ravi Subramanya - made communally loaded statements against them. These Muslim persons have been taken off war room duty. As the war room was hit by absenteeism and abusive calls, emergency response had taken a hit.

Mr. Surya visited the war room Thursday evening and reportedly apologised to those present, claiming it was not his intention to tarnish them or affect work, but was only trying to do good to citizens. He also reportedly claimed he only read out the list of names given by someone, and did not intend to communalise the issue.

