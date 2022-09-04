Teenager run over by tractor carrying Ganesha idol for immersion near Bengaluru

A 16-year-old boy was crushed to death under a tractor, which was carrying a Ganesha idol for immersion, in Madahalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Friday

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
September 04, 2022 18:19 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A 16-year-old boy was crushed to death under a tractor, which was carrying a Ganesha idol for immersion in Madahalli on the outskirts of the city on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Dinesh, a resident of K.R. Puram. He was seated next to the driver.

According to the police, the tractor was allegedly being driven in a rash and negligent manner, and Dinesh lost his balance, slipped under the front tyre of the vehicle, and was crushed to death.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Dinesh was the second son of Suresh Govindaswamy, 45, a carpenter by profession. Dinesh had actively participated in the activities after the Ganesha idol was installed in the lane where he was living with the family.

The others in the procession rushed him to K.R. Puram government hospital, from where he was shifted to Bowring Hospital, where the doctors declared him as brought dead.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Avalahalli police on Saturday registered a case of rash and negligent driving, death due to negligence, and also under various sections of the Indian Motor Vehicle Act against the driver. The police have seized the vehicle and have arrested the driver for further investigation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app