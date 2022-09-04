Teenager run over by tractor carrying Ganesha idol for immersion near Bengaluru

ADVERTISEMENT

A 16-year-old boy was crushed to death under a tractor, which was carrying a Ganesha idol for immersion in Madahalli on the outskirts of the city on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Dinesh, a resident of K.R. Puram. He was seated next to the driver.

According to the police, the tractor was allegedly being driven in a rash and negligent manner, and Dinesh lost his balance, slipped under the front tyre of the vehicle, and was crushed to death.

Dinesh was the second son of Suresh Govindaswamy, 45, a carpenter by profession. Dinesh had actively participated in the activities after the Ganesha idol was installed in the lane where he was living with the family.

The others in the procession rushed him to K.R. Puram government hospital, from where he was shifted to Bowring Hospital, where the doctors declared him as brought dead.

The Avalahalli police on Saturday registered a case of rash and negligent driving, death due to negligence, and also under various sections of the Indian Motor Vehicle Act against the driver. The police have seized the vehicle and have arrested the driver for further investigation.