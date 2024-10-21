GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Teenager from Africa gets timely treatment for severe aplastic anaemia at private hospital in Bengaluru

The boy was experiencing extreme weakness, severe fatigue, and repeated fever episodes, along with bleeding from his right ear over the past two months

Published - October 21, 2024 08:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 16-year-old boy from Africa, who was suffering from severe aplastic anaemia, a condition where the bone marrow fails to produce enough blood cells, got a new lease of life at a private hospital in Bengaluru.

The patient underwent a life-saving haploidentical stem cell transplant, a procedure where stem cells from a partially matched family member are used to replace the damaged bone marrow, at Fortis Hospital Bannerghatta Road.

Under the care of Niti Raizada, Senior Director of Medical and Hemato Oncology at the hospital, the boy gradually recovered and was discharged in three months in a stable condition.

Extreme weakness

The boy, Michael, was experiencing extreme weakness, severe fatigue, and repeated fever episodes, along with bleeding from his right ear over the past two months. The medical facilities in Africa were inadequate for his treatment and hence his family sought help at Fortis hospital for advanced care. 

Upon his admission, a comprehensive evaluation was carried out, leading to the diagnosis of aplastic anaemia. Given the severity of the condition, Dr. Raizada recommended a haploidentical stem cell transplant, as a fully matched donor (whether sibling or unrelated) could not be found. After a thorough search for a suitable donor, including HLA typing (tissue matching), Michael’s elder sister was identified as a haploidentical donor, making her a half- match for the transplant. Considering the urgency of his situation, this was the most viable and rapid course of action to save his life, the doctor said. 

Nishit Ojha, Consultant - Hemato Oncology at the hospital said, “Michael’s case was extremely critical. Without timely intervention, his condition would have worsened rapidly, increasing the risk of life-threatening complications, such as severe bacterial infection like Klebsiella pneumoniae (a dangerous bacteria that is resistant to many antibiotics), that could have proven fatal. The urgency of finding a match and proceeding with the haploidentical stem cell transplant was crucial. This type of transplant is often the last hope for patients with severe aplastic anaemia.”

Good recovery

Post-transplant, the boy experienced some common complications, such as mucositis (painful inflammation in the mouth and digestive tract), cytokine release syndrome (a reaction where the body overreacts to the new stem cells), and febrile neutropenia (fever and low white blood cell count), which are part of the body’s response to the new stem cells. “However, he responded remarkably well, and after his neutrophil recovery (recovery of white blood cells that fights infection) on day 11, we began to see significant improvement,” said Tanushree Paul, Consultant – Paediatric Hemato Oncology at the hospital.

Published - October 21, 2024 08:32 pm IST

