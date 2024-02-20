Technical snag hits Namma Metro services on Purple Line in Bengaluru

February 20, 2024 12:04 pm | Updated 12:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

Thousands of commuters on the Purple Line of Namma Metro in Bengaluru faced inconvenience for a few hours on February 20 morning after movement of trains was disrupted due to a technical snag.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) fixed the problem around 9.20 a.m., and train services were restored to normal at 9.22 a.m.

According to BMRCL, there was a communication problem in the signalling system between Baiyappanahalli and Garudacharpalya. The snag resulted in slow movement of trains between these stations.

Large crowds were seen waiting for trains at several stations. To ease the passenger traffic, the BMRCL ran three short-loop trains between Majestic and Baiyappanahalli.