Technical problems, lack of awareness plague civic body’s helplines

January 12, 2023 11:45 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

Lavanya Shankar, an IT employee residing in Vidyaranyapura, was happy to know she could complain about potholes on a new mobile application launched by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), “FixMyStreet”. However, while using it, she realised it had bugs, and couldn’t upload photos of potholes.

“The concept is good and we need such apps, but BBMP has to improve the app performance. I couldn’t upload the photos. Hence, I couldn’t raise a complaint,” she said.

The BBMP failed to launch the app on the scheduled date of January 1, and they did so on January 7, after The Hindu reported about the missed deadline.

How it works

The application is available on both the Android app store and Apple store, and it has an option of “road repair” tab.

“Once a complaint about pothole has been reported on the app, it has to be certified by the jurisdictional assistant engineer. The work order then gets generated automatically. In the case of major roads, it will go to the ‘Python’ contractor who has been entrusted with the maintenance of 182 km of arterial and sub-arterial roads. For other stretches, the work order is sent to the hot mix plant,” said a BBMP official.

The application was earlier launched in 2017, but was shut down in 2019 due to technical issues. The glitches have been fixed now, said BBMP officials.

BBMP control room

The BBMP has a dedicated 24/7 control room at its head office in N.R. Square which receives complaints from citizens daily.

There are misconceptions about what type of complaints can be reported to the control room. “We didn’t know BBMP control room number can be used for complaining about civic issues. I called them only to report rain-related issues,” said Prashanth Patil, a member of MHR Layout Residents Welfare Association, Dasarahalli.

BBMP officials acknowledged the lack of awareness about the control room, and said steps would be taken to publicise the numbers widely. “We have been telling about control room numbers on the BBMP social media handles and in future we will start doing it more,” an offical said.

With the delimitation of wards, thereby increasing their number, BBMP officials said they would be setting up a centralised control room for all wards and zones. “As of now, we don’t have any plans to increase the number of control rooms,” the official said.

BWSSB helpline

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has a 24/7 helpline number, 1916, for the customers.

Apart from this, the board is also conducting 'Water Adalat' in different parts of the city to settle grievances related to billing, delay in supply, sanitary connections and delay in conversion of domestic connections.

The BWSSB is also active on Twitter addressing the customer grievances posted on the microblogging platform.