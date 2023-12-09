HamberMenu
Technical glitch in website threatens NAAC accreditation of many government degree colleges

December 09, 2023 01:02 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - Bengaluru

Jayanth R
Jayanth R.

Many Government First Grade Colleges in Karnataka are struggling to make an online application for the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) accreditation and submit their self study seport (SSR) document, owing to a technical glitch in the website of Department of Collegiate Education, Karnataka.

These issues have not been resolved and the last date for submission is December 11.

Many principals have now expressed apprehension of their colleges losing NAAC accreditation over the glitch. 

Earlier, the last date for submission was November 25. However, owing to the same glitch several colleges were unable to apply and on their request the deadline was extended to December 11.

“Though the deadline was extended, the glitch has not been fixed, despite directions from the Commissioner of Department of Collegiate Education (DCE). We are not able to upload any file beyond 2 MB on the website,” said a principal of a government first grade college. 

Sources in the department said with just two days away from the deadline, nearly 80% of the colleges are yet to make their applications and submit all relevant documents online.

The colleges should submit the letter of intent (LoI) online after uploading the SSR document. This will be processed by the NAAC and a decision in this regard is usually communicated within 15 days and a NAAC team visits these colleges within three weeks. Failure to upload the SSR document may lead to the applications being rejected, which will lead to loss of NAAC accreditation, sources said.

