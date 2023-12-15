Technical glitch disrupts Bengaluru Metro Green Line services

December 15, 2023 12:28 pm | Updated 12:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

Namme Metro services on the Green Line between Yeshwantpur and Nagasandra in Bengaluru were affected for 35 minutes on Friday, December 15, due to a technical issue and the services were restored at 10:50 am.

The issue caused commuters to encounter delays in reaching their destinations on time. According to metro authorities, normalcy was restored to Green Line metro services at 10:50 am. An official from the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said, “Between 10:15 am and 10:45 am, Green Line services experienced disruptions due to a technical issue at Peenya Industry, specifically a point trouble. The route could not be altered from the depot to the main line, leading to train terminations at Yeshwantpur during this timeframe.”

Passengers stranded

The snag left many passengers stranded at various metro stations, especially in the peak hours of the morning. Gautam Kumar, a commuter, said he spent 50 minutes waiting for a train at Nagasandra. “The station was crowded, and we finally boarded the train after nearly an hour of waiting,” he added.

Sharing her experience, Bhavya Murthy, another metro passenger, said, “At Peenya station, I waited for about 45 minutes to catch a train to reach my office in Jayanagar. The station was quite crowded and it took a while before we could board a train.”

In October, a technical snag at the Rajajinagar Metro station caused inconvenience to thousands of commuters on the Green Line. Train services between Yeshwantpur station and Mantri Square-Sampige Road station were cut off after the rear wheel mechanism of a Road cum Rail Vehicle (RRV) got jammed at Rajajinagar metro station.