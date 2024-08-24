Technical Advisory Committee recommends sewage surveillance for early detection of monkeypox in Karnataka

The State Technical Advisory Committee (STAC) on Communicable Diseases, which held its first meeting on Mpox (monkeypox) surveillance in Karnataka on August 19, has recommended waste water/sewage surveillance for early detection of the virus.

Members of STAC were of the opinion that in the epidemiological context of zero-case scenario in the State as of now, it is important to look for the presence of the virus.

“The Health Department should initiate sewage surveillance for Mpox from the arrival terminals of Bengaluru and Mangaluru airports. The help of Tata Institute for Genetics and Society (TIGS), Bengaluru and other such agencies should be explored,” the STAC report stated.

While recommending that one isolation facility should be readied for Mpox cases in Bengaluru and Mangaluru, the STAC has advised that rapid response teams (RRTs) should be trained and readied for surveillance.

“Besides, the Health Department should liaise with the Airport Health Authority at Bengaluru and Mangaluru for screening patients,” the report stated.

“As per guidelines by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) under the Directorate General of Health Services, Government of India, even one case should be considered as an outbreak, and a detailed investigation should be done by the RRTs. Sewage surveillance has been done in the U.S. and a similar exercise should be taken up before any case is confirmed in the State. There is no need to panic as the State is prepared to manage if there is any outbreak,” STAC sources told The Hindu on Friday.

If need arises

Rakesh Mishra, TIGS Director, said the institute is planning to start wastewater surveillance for Mpox if the need arises. “We have not detected any Mpox viral DNA in our routine wastewater monitoring. We have been regularly conducting environmental surveillance for SARS-CoV-2 and Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) and vector surveillance for dengue in Bengaluru,” he said.

Pointing out that Mpox cannot spread easily through the air, unless the infected person is talking loudly, sneezing or coughing in a close range, Dr. Mishra said it spreads through physical touch and sexual contact with the infected person. “People cannot hide the infections as skin blisters will appear and they will eventually have to take treatment,” he said.

Mpox in India since 2022

The STAC has noted that the first case of Mpox was reported in Kollam, Kerala, on July 14, 2022. “On March 27, 2024, the last case was reported from Kerala. A total of 30 laboratory confirmed cases were reported from Kerala (15 cases) and Delhi (15 cases) so far, and of these 12 had international travel history. One death has also been reported from Kerala. No case has been reported from Karnataka despite surveillance measures in 2022 as per national guidelines,” the STAC report stated.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared Mpox as a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) on July 23, 2022 and revoked the status on May 10, 2023. It again declared Mpox as PHEIC this August 14. However, there is no need to panic as the disease can be recognised and detected easily, STAC sources added.