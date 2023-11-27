HamberMenu
Techie held for using friend’s e-ticket to get into Bengaluru airport terminal

November 27, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Security personnel caught a 26-year-old software engineer for using the e-ticket of her friend to get into the airport terminal to see off the friend on Sunday.

The accused, Harpeet Kaur Saini, working in an IT firm, has been handed over to the airport police, who have booked her under forgery and taken her into custody for questioning.

Inquiries revealed that Harpeet had come to drop her friend off at the airport who had booked a flight to Ranchi. After her friend got inside the airport, Harpeet allegedly tampered with the e-ticket of her friend and got into the airport to meet her friend again.

The incident came to light when she was returning and the security staff checked the ticket to find that it was tampered with and questioned her.

She started giving evasive replies about leaving behind her laptop and came to pick it up and so on. Detailed questioning led her to confess to the crime, following which the security staff handed her over to the police with a complaint of forging the ticket and unauthorised entry.

Related Topics

Karnataka / bengaluru / crime

