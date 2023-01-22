Techie has a narrow escape as metro site barricade falls on car

January 22, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

Close to the heels of an under-construction Namma Metro pillar collapsing and killing a woman and her two-and-a-half-year-old son, a 33-year-old software engineer and his family had a narrow escape after a barricade put up at the metro construction site fell on their car at Doddanekundi junction towards Mahadevapura on the Outer Ring Road on Saturday.

The incident occurred at about 3.30 p.m. when the car owner, Santosh Kumar, a resident of Junnasandra, was going home with his family. While the car was passing through Karthik Nagar and towards K.R. Puram, the barricade crashed on it, damaging the front portion. However, the occupants of the car were safe but were in shock. BMRCL officials rushed to the spot and inspected the site and damage to the car.

There was a strong gust of wind that probably brought down the barricade, a traffic police officer who was at the spot said. It was a narrow escape for other two-wheeler riders and pedestrians, as if the barricade had crashed on them it could have been fatal, the officer said. However, metro officials claimed the car had rammed into the barricade and the bonnet of the car was damaged.

This is the third accident linked to metro work in less than two weeks. Last week, a sinkhole appeared on Brigade Road and a biker was injured.