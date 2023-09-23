Techie from Srinagar arrested for attempt to convert live-in partner

September 23, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hebbagodi police on Friday arrested a 32-year software engineer from Srinagar on the charges of trying to convert his live-in partner to his faith on the pretext of marriage. The accused allegedly even performed unnatural sexual acts on the victim and cheated her by taking huge sum of money from her.

The accused, identified as Mogil Ashraf Baig, has worked with an IT firm in Electronics City since 2018 and befriended the victim, who is also a techie and started living with her. The accused promised to get married initially but later allegedly demanded her to convert to his faith and allegedly started harassing her. Unable to bear the harassment, the victim complained to the police on social media. Bellanduru police initially probed the case and later transferred it to their Hebbagodi counterparts for further investigations.

Based on The complaint, the Hebbagodi police registered an FIR under sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural offences), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 417 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and section 5 of Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act, 2022 and formed a special team to dispatch to his native where the accused had escaped to. The police have taken the accused into custody for further investigations.