A 25-year-old software engineer and his female friend were killed after being knocked down by a garbage truck on Seshadri Road near Maharani College in Bengaluru on July 28 night.

The techie and his friend were working in an IT company in ITPL. They were heading from Majestic towards K.R. Circle when their two-wheeler was hit by the truck. The truck driver abandoned the vehicle and fled from the spot.

The duo was rushed to Marthas hospital where they succumbed later.

The deceased — Prashanth and Shilpa — were heading to have dinner, police said.

The police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving, and death due to negligence.

