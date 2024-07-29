GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Techie, friend killed after two-wheeler knocked down by garbage truck in Bengaluru

The deceased were working in an IT company in ITPL

Published - July 29, 2024 03:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The victims were heading from Majestic towards K.R. Circle when their two-wheeler was hit by the truck, in Bengaluru on July 28, 2024. 

The victims were heading from Majestic towards K.R. Circle when their two-wheeler was hit by the truck, in Bengaluru on July 28, 2024.  | Photo Credit: Illustration by Satheesh Vellinezhi

A 25-year-old software engineer and his female friend were killed after being knocked down by a garbage truck on Seshadri Road near Maharani College in Bengaluru on July 28 night.

The techie and his friend were working in an IT company in ITPL. They were heading from Majestic towards K.R. Circle when their two-wheeler was hit by the truck. The truck driver abandoned the vehicle and fled from the spot.

The duo was rushed to Marthas hospital where they succumbed later.

The deceased — Prashanth and Shilpa — were heading to have dinner, police said.

The police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving, and death due to negligence.

Related stories

Related Topics

bengaluru / road accident

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.