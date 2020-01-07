Techie files complaint against seniors

A 44-year-old software engineer working in a BPO filed a complaint accusing her seniors of confining her in a room for several hours to force her to resign.

Based on the complaint, the Marathahalli police, on Monday, registered a case against the senior executives who have been charged for wrongful confinement and criminal intimidation.

“The complainant is a senior project manager with the firm, which has offices in Devarabeesanahalli. She claimed that the accused had been harassing her since last year after a row,” said the police.

Recently, they allegedly called her to the meeting room, confiscated her office identity card and laptop, and forced her to sign some papers.

In her complaint, the woman said she initially refused to sign the papers following which some of the company’s top staff allegedly called her on the speaker phone, and abused and threatened her. Fearing for her safety, the woman signed the papers and left the office.

“We have summoned the company executives for questioning” said a police officer.