Techie falls to death from 10th floor

Special Correspondent August 13, 2022 22:29 IST

A 25-year-old techie fell to death from the terrace of a 10-storey apartment in Bellandur in the wee hours of Saturday. The deceased, Tridip Konwar, reportedly had gone to the terrace to take bottles of liquor when the incident occurred.

According to the police, Konwar, a native of Assam, was working for a software company located in Whitefield, and was staying with his friend in a flat.

The police said Konwar and his flatmate, on Friday night, partied along with a few friends in the house of one of them in Kasavanahalli. They returned to the flat around 2.30 a.m.

When they getting in, they met two residents of another flat, who informed them that they had been partying on the terrace, and asked Konwar and his flatmate to join them. The duo, who were already heavily drunk, agreed.

The two residents, who were partying on the terrace, told Konwar that they had left behind bottles of liquor on the terrace. Konwar and one of the residents, decided to go up, get the bottles, and continue partying in the flat of one of them.

On the 10th floor, the duo had to climb a ladder to reach the parapet. While climbing the ladder, Konwar lost balance and fell on to to the ground, the police said.

He sustained severe injuries and died on the spot. The security guards and residents of the other flats rushed down on hearing a thud. The Bellandur police, who were alerted, reached the spot and shifted Konwar’s body to a mortuary. They are waiting for his parents to come to the city.