December 30, 2023 01:43 pm | Updated 01:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 27-year-old software engineer in Bengaluru died after falling from the balcony of a multi-story residential building at Kodigehalli in K.R. Puram on December 29.

The deceased, Deepanshu Sharma, was partying with his friends in his apartment on the 33rd floor at the time of the incident. The deceased is the son of retired Indian Air Force officer from Uttar Pradesh.

K.R. puram police have filed a report of an unnatural death. They have questioned his friends, who were present at the time of the incident. The police are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death.

