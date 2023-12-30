ADVERTISEMENT

Techie falls off 33rd floor balcony while partying with friends in Bengaluru

December 30, 2023 01:43 pm | Updated 01:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The deceased, Deepanshu Sharma, was partying with his friends in his apartment on the 33rd floor at the time of the incident

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of new year celebrations in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

A 27-year-old software engineer in Bengaluru died after falling from the balcony of a multi-story residential building at Kodigehalli in K.R. Puram on December 29.

The deceased, Deepanshu Sharma, was partying with his friends in his apartment on the 33rd floor at the time of the incident. The deceased is the son of retired Indian Air Force officer from Uttar Pradesh.

K.R. puram police have filed a report of an unnatural death. They have questioned his friends, who were present at the time of the incident. The police are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US