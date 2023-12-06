HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Techie dies of injuries after crashing cycle into parked goods canter

December 06, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A techie who was riding a sports cycle died of injuries sustained in an accident early on Wednesday in HBR Layout. 

The deceased has been identified as Ramakrishnan, 51, a resident of HBR Layout.

On Wednesday at around 5.45 a.m., he was on his morning cycling trail, when he rammed into a goods canter parked on the Hennur-Nagawara Road. He suffered severe injuries to his face.

Though he was immediately rushed to a private hospital, he succumbed to his injuries, the police said. 

The goods canter had a puncture and was parked on the road without the parking lights or any indication that it was there.

Since it was early morning, the visibility was also very low which may have added to the situation, the traffic police said.

The K.G. Halli Traffic police have now booked the canter driver for causing death due to negligence and seized the canter for further probe. 

Sathya Sankaran, Bicycle Mayor of the city, said the accident only highlighted how unsafe Bengaluru roads were for cyclists, even during early morning hours when there was not much traffic.

“The traffic police and other motorists always talk of the lack of visibility of cycles on the streets and flag it as a problem. But what is the viability of even trucks on the city roads, is the moot question that this account raises. Haphazard parking of vehicles is a big problem, especially when the visibility is low,” he said.

Related Topics

Karnataka / bengaluru

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.