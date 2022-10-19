Techie sentenced to five years in prison for drunk-driving accident

The court sentenced Kunal Kishore to undergo simple imprisonment of five years and fine of ₹2.5 lakh

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 20, 2022 13:32 IST

A representational photo of traffic policemen using a breath analyser to check for drunk driving. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

The VI Additional District and session court in Bengaluru convicted a 44-year-old software engineer who drove his SUV in an inebriated state killing a puncture repairman, injuring two others, and damaging four vehicles on December 28, 2017.

The court sentenced Kunal Kishore to undergo simple imprisonment of five years and fine of ₹2.5 lakh. Judge R. Ravindra directed the authorities to pay compensation of ₹2 lakh to the deceased family while ₹25,000 and ₹10,000 to the injured and the remaining amount to be confiscated to the State.

Kunal Kishore, a native of Bihar and working in the city as senior software engineer in an IT firm in Electronics City was driving to his apartment from a restaurant. He was under the influence of alcohol and lost control and ran over Dastagir, killing him on the spot. The accused also knocked down Jeevan Kumar, 29, and Rajiv, and damaged four vehicles parked.

