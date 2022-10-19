Bengaluru

Techie sentenced to five years in prison for drunk-driving accident

A representational photo of traffic policemen using a breath analyser to check for drunk driving.

A representational photo of traffic policemen using a breath analyser to check for drunk driving. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

The VI Additional District and session court in Bengaluru convicted a 44-year-old software engineer who drove his SUV in an inebriated state killing a puncture repairman, injuring two others, and damaging four vehicles on December 28, 2017.

The court sentenced Kunal Kishore to undergo simple imprisonment of five years and fine of ₹2.5 lakh. Judge R. Ravindra directed the authorities to pay compensation of ₹2 lakh to the deceased family while ₹25,000 and ₹10,000 to the injured and the remaining amount to be confiscated to the State.

Kunal Kishore, a native of Bihar and working in the city as senior software engineer in an IT firm in Electronics City was driving to his apartment from a restaurant. He was under the influence of alcohol and lost control and ran over Dastagir, killing him on the spot. The accused also knocked down Jeevan Kumar, 29, and Rajiv, and damaged four vehicles parked.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
road accident
Bangalore
Related Articles
Karnataka HC finds Bengaluru City Traffic police violated norms while booking techie for drunken driving
Police inspector, wife booked for drunken driving in Chamarajpet
Hotel employee arrested on the charge of molesting nursing student in Bengaluru
Despite standing orders against it, traffic police resort to random vehicle checks
Ban on random checks of vehicles: DGP Praveen Sood
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 20, 2022 1:34:31 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/techie-convicted-for-drunk-driving-accident/article66029898.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY