Techie blackmailed and extorted by childhood friends with private photos

A 26-year-old software engineer has filed a complaint with the Vidhana Soudha police that his childhood friends blackmailed him with private photos and extorted ₹65 lakh in the last one year.

In his complaint, the victim said that the accused was his childhood friend Akshay Kumar and his brother Bharath, whom he knew for the past 18 years.

The accused allegedly approached the victim informing him that a hacker accessed his private photos from his phone and was threatening to put them up on social media if he did not pay ₹12 lakh, in February 2023.

The victim said he took loans from his friends and family and paid Akshay, but he allegedly returned two months later with a fresh demand for ₹10 lakh.

The victim said he again borrowed money and paid Akshay. But the demands continued and the accused extorted ₹65 lakh till January 31, 2024. Growing suspicious, the victim lodged a complaint with the Vidhana Soudha police.

The Vidhana Soudha police have registered a case under Section 506 (criminal intimidation), 384 (extortion) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and are probing the case further.

