Techie attacks kin: Biker under scanner

The K.R. Puram police are searching for an unidentified man on a scooter who software engineer Amrutha Chandrashekhar, 33, left with after allegedly stabbing her mother to death and attacking her brother with a knife. The alleged incident took place early Sunday morning at the family’s residence in K.R. Puram.

The police, after scanning CCTV footage from neighbouring houses, saw a man wearing a helmet and carrying a bag-pack waiting on his scooter near the house. “Footage shows Amrutha walking out of the house and riding pillion on the scooter,” said a senior police officer.

Amrutha’s brother Harish, 31, who sustained neck and hand injuries, had told the police that his sister mentioned financial troubles while attacking him. She had reportedly taken a loan of ₹15 lakh that she was unable to repay.

However, given the new developments, the police said, “We suspect that the man abetted her, and efforts are on track him down.”

Harish is recovering from his injuries in a hospital.