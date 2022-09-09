Techie arrested for trying to sell leopard skin, nails, teeth

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
September 09, 2022 01:14 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials of the CID forest cell, with the help of a wildlife volunteers group, caught a 25-year-old software engineer while he was trying to sell the skin, nails, and teeth of a leopard.

The accused, B.S. Puttaraju, a native of Chikka Benakanakere in Turuvekere of Tumakuru district, works in an IT firm at HSR Layout.

The accused told the police that his friends who went hunting for a wild boar in a forest area shot the leopard. They later skinned the leopard, took away the nails and teeth and buried the carcass in the forest. They asked Puttaraju to sell them and share the money.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused had circulated a message on his social media account seeking clients and came under the radar of the wildlife activists who, posing as prospective clients, approached him and clinched a deal before alerting the CID forest cell.

Puttaraju has been booked under various sections of the Wildlife Act and efforts are on to track down his friends.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Sharath Babu, former wildlife warden, said hunting a leopard is illegal and can attract imprisonment of five to seven years.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Bangalore
crime

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app