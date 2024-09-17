ADVERTISEMENT

Techie arrested for stealing 50 laptops from employer

Published - September 17, 2024 06:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Whitefield police on Tuesday arrested a 29-year-old system administrator of a private company for stealing 50 laptops worth ₹22 lakh from the company.

The accused, Murugesh M. from Hosur, was arrested from a theatre in Hosur. According to the police, Murugesh, a BCA graduate, was working as a system administrator at a company in Whitefield for the last six years.

Inquiries revealed that he had incurred huge losses during the pandemic as he had invested around ₹25 lakh on a farmstay and could not recover the money.

In order to repay the losses, he decided to steal laptops and sell it to a shop at his hometown. In the last six months, the accused had stolen 50 laptops and sold them at an electronic shop to repay the loan, police said.

The incident came to light during an annual audit by the company and it was realised that many laptops were missing. The company executives analysed the CCTV camera footage and discovered that Murugesh was stealing the laptops. Based on a complaint, the police tracked down the accused to his hometown and recovered the stolen valuables.

