Techie arrested for setting fire to Kannada flag

December 06, 2022 07:05 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Alert residents of Parangipalya on Sunday night caught a 30-year-old IIT graduate from Delhi red-handed while he was setting fire to the Kannada flag near a bakery on 22nd cross.

The accused, Amritesh Tiwari, told the residents that he was upset about them for not giving importance to migrants, and alleged that they looked down on outsiders. The accused was later handed over to the police. Inquiries revealed that Tiwari was working in a private company, and was terminated for his rude behaviour.

He told the police that he also nurtured a grudge against police as they misbehaved with him during lockdown, when he ventured out for shopping. The police have booked Tiwari under Section 153 ( Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and Section 435 (Mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage ) and remanded him to judicial custody.

