Techie arrested for harassing former colleague

Cyber crime police have arrested a software engineer for allegedly creating a fake account of a former colleague and harassing her by posting obscene messages. The arrested man, Nitin, is a resident of Bellandur. He hails from Honnavar in Uttara Kannada district.
The police have said that the woman was working with Nitin in an IT company. A month ago, she left the job and joined another company.
“Someone started harassing her by creating a fake account on social media and posting obscene messages about her relationship with a man. Our investigation revealed that the culprit was Nitin,” said the police.
