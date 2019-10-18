Techie arrested for harassing former colleague

Cyber crime police have arrested a software engineer for allegedly creating a fake account of a former colleague and harassing her by posting obscene messages. The arrested man, Nitin, is a resident of Bellandur. He hails from Honnavar in Uttara Kannada district.

The police have said that the woman was working with Nitin in an IT company. A month ago, she left the job and joined another company.

“Someone started harassing her by creating a fake account on social media and posting obscene messages about her relationship with a man. Our investigation revealed that the culprit was Nitin,” said the police.