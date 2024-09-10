GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Techie arrested for cryptocurrency misappropriation

Published - September 10, 2024 06:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The cyber crime unit of the Criminal Investigation Department arrested a 26-year-old software engineer, who was on the run for two years after allegedly cheating his company by misappropriating cryptocurrency worth ₹56 crore.

The accused Shubhang Jain, a native of Haryana, was working for a city-based cryptocurrency management company. The accused had access and control of all the company wallets which he allegedly misused and transferred currency to private wallets, which he had created with fake identities. The accused had even created wallets in the names of his parents and relatives to divert the company’s currency between May 2021 and April 2022, the police said.

The cheating came to light during an audit. When the accused was confronted, he allegedly admitted to the crime and met the CEO along with his parents and promised to return the money before fleeing.

Based on a complaint by Akhil Gupta, the Subramanyanagar police registered a case under the IT Act and the case was later transferred to the CID cyber crime division for a detailed probe.

Based on information, the police tracked down the accused to Mumbai where he was working for a different company. The police have taken him into custody for further investigation to recover the money.

Published - September 10, 2024 06:08 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.