Techie, 17 others booked for running job racket in Whitefield

November 29, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Whitefield police booked a techie for allegedly cheating hundreds of job seekers through his consultancy firm.

Based on a complaint filed by one of the victims, the police charged Pawan Kumar and 17 of his associates under criminal breach of trust and cheating on Tuesday.

The victim, a B.Tech. graduate and working as a data scientist in an IT firm, was introduced to the accused through a friend. The accused went through his resume and interviewed him, offering a high-paying job as a data scientist in September this year.

The accused also asked him to pay ₹1.1 lakh towards different fees and gave him an appointment letter with a work-from-home option.

The cheating came to light when the victim did not get any response from the accused for training or assignment, nor was there any proper response. On suspicion, when he went to the office, he found 18 others had gathered at the office complaining of having been cheated similarly.

The victim in his complaint included the names of the victims, and the money paid is estimated to be around ₹24.4 lakh.

The police suspected that the accused might have cheated many more, and an investigation is on to ascertain the exact amount of money involved.

