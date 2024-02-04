Tech consultant falls prey to ‘courier scam’, loses ₹18.3 lakh

February 04, 2024 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 43-year-old tech consultant from Whitefield become the latest victim of the courier scam and lost ₹18.3 lakh to cyberfraudsters who, posing as Customs officials, accessed his bank account to check “money laundering transactions”, and emptied it out on January 17.

After waiting for the money to be returned for many days, the victim, identified as Rajkumar Beli, consulted his friends to realise that he had been duped and approached the cybercrime police recently.

In his complaint, Mr. Beli said that the accused told him that there was a international courier from Delhi to Malyasia in his name containing 140 grams of MDMA. The accused allegedly sought his Aadhaar details for verification and alleged he was also involved in money laundering.

Later, assuring him that they will help him, the accused accessed his bank details on the pretext of legalising his savings and withdrew ₹18,35,107 in cash.

According to officials, despite awareness and hundreds of such incidents being reported everyday, people continue to fall for this fraud.

“The best way to prevent this is to not entertain unknown calls which claim to be from enforcement agencies,” a police officer added.