Tech-based move to curb Remdesivir sale in black market in Karnataka

Bengaluru

23 May 2021 20:32 IST

The State government on Sunday announced that Remdesivir would be issued to hospitals in a patient’s name based on their SRF ID, which is assigned at the time of testing itself.

Patients will receive a text alert and can also check their allocation online using their SRF ID. This way, they will know what their dose is and whether they have received it.

The measure has been introduced in the wake of increasing cases of people, including healthcare professionals, selling the antiviral drug in the black market for as much as ₹30,000.

Advertising

Advertising

The Drugs Control Department will send SMS to patients in whose name the hospital has allocated Remdesivir.

Health and Family Welfare Minister K. Sudhakar said the technology-based system aims to bring in transparency in the allocation of Remdesivir. If the drug is allocated against a particular SRF ID and the hospital has not provided it to the patient, a facility will be provided in the same link for people to report it to the government, he said.