Tears, anger, and worry as victims continue to pour in to file complaints

Hundreds of anxious investors continued to throng A.S. Convention Hall on Venkata Swamy Naidu Road in Shivajinagar for the second consecutive day on Tuesday to file complaints against I Monetary Advisory (IMA).

The police are receiving complaints from the victims at the hall.

There were tears, angry voices, and fear about the future as the victims of the alleged scam — from various economic backgrounds — stood in queues with proof of their investment in the company.

Nazim Begum, a resident of Magadi Road, said she had invested ₹7 lakh over the last one-and-a-half years. She used to receive around ₹1,350 a month for every ₹50,000 she had invested. But she stopped receiving the amount from April. “I invested the amount for the education of my children. Now, we are struggling to pay their school and college fees,” she said.

‘A big blow’

Senior citizens Reshma Banu and her husband said their family had invested ₹25 lakh in the company. “I have kidney-related ailments and my husband has health complications. It is a big blow to our family and is too much to take at this age,” she said.

Imtiaz Khan, a businessman from Benson Town, had recently sold his sole property following a family dispute and had invested ₹5 lakh in IMA.

“I made the investment in the first week of May. I got a message this month saying a certain amount has been credited to my account. However, nothing was credited,” he said.

Some investors believe that IMA group’s managing director and chief executive officer Mohammed Mansoor Khan has fled the country. Syed Tanzeem, who has invested around ₹5 lakh, said he was not optimistic about getting his hard-earned money back. “Defaulters such as Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya have fled the country after taking big loans from public sector banks, and you know what is happening. What will or what can the government do in these cases?” he said.

Gulab Syed, who said he had lost money in similar schemes earlier, said investigation and court procedures would take a lot of time. “Despite having burnt my fingers twice, I invested here. This is a classic example of how people are influenced in the name of power, influence, and religion, and how rich people get richer by making the poor poorer,” he said.

Others regretted having gotten their friends and family to invest. Tausif S., who has a hardware business in Chandra Layout, said he had prompted his reluctant friends and cousins to invest. “Now, they all are after me for their money while I have lost my own money,” he said.

Demands for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are also being made. Aslam Pasha, 55, an ex-serviceman from Belagavi who works in a security agency, said his wife had invested her household savings of ₹2.5 lakh a few months ago. “The case must be handed over to the CBI as big names have also propped up. As they are in power, they can influence and manipulate the investigation done by State agencies,” he said.

Councillors’ plea

A few Muslim councillors met Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara, Minority Affairs Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan, and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and requested them to direct officials concerned to take immediate action and ease the complaint-filing process.

They also urged the State government to come up with stringent laws to check such Ponzi schemes.

Abdul Wajid, councillor for Manorayanapalya, said people from across the city have been cheated. He said he would urge all councillors to reach out to the victims.