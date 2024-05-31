ADVERTISEMENT

Teachers in BBMP-run schools, colleges to be appointed by SDMC, CDC

Published - May 31, 2024 07:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath, talking to The Hindu, said the new order was passed to improve the quality of teaching. | Photo Credit: file photo

The BBMP has cancelled the tendering system for outsourcing teaching staff for schools and colleges run by the civic body. The appointments will instead be done by the School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC) and College Development Committee (CDC).

Earlier, the BBMP, through a tender process, awarded contracts to agencies, which in turn supplied teaching staff to primary, higher primary, high school, pre-university, and degree colleges.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath, talking to The Hindu, said the new order was passed to improve the quality of teaching because SDMC and CDC members will know what kind of teachers are required.

Mr. Giri Nath further said this would also bring transparency to the process of appointment. The BBMP wanted to keep agencies away, and this is also one of the reasons why the fresh order was passed.

