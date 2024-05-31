GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Teachers in BBMP-run schools, colleges to be appointed by SDMC, CDC

Published - May 31, 2024 07:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath, talking to The Hindu, said the new order was passed to improve the quality of teaching.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath, talking to The Hindu, said the new order was passed to improve the quality of teaching. | Photo Credit: file photo

The BBMP has cancelled the tendering system for outsourcing teaching staff for schools and colleges run by the civic body. The appointments will instead be done by the School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC) and College Development Committee (CDC).

Earlier, the BBMP, through a tender process, awarded contracts to agencies, which in turn supplied teaching staff to primary, higher primary, high school, pre-university, and degree colleges.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath, talking to The Hindu, said the new order was passed to improve the quality of teaching because SDMC and CDC members will know what kind of teachers are required.

Mr. Giri Nath further said this would also bring transparency to the process of appointment. The BBMP wanted to keep agencies away, and this is also one of the reasons why the fresh order was passed.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.