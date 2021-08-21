Teachers Eligibility Test on Sunday

Bengaluru

21 August 2021 00:13 IST

The Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) 2021 will be held on Sunday in all the 34 district head quarters.The department of Primary and Secondary education has decided to give exemptions to candidates wherever applicable to travel at night or during curfew time. As many as 1.03 lakh candidates have registered for TET paper 1 which will be held in 432 examination centres. TET paper 2, which 1.51 lakh have registered for, will be held in 634 examination centres.

