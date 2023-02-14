ADVERTISEMENT

Teacher of private school stabbed to death at home in Bengaluru

February 14, 2023

The Hindu Bureau

A 34-year-old teacher, identified as Kousar Mubeen, of a private school was stabbed to death at her house in Nanjappa Circle on Monday.

When the neighbors heard her screams for help and rushed to her help, they saw a man fleeing the house. They entered the house and found Ms. Mubeen lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab injuries on her neck.

Ms. Mubeen was separated from her husband and was living with her daughter. She was alone at the time of the incident.

A probe revealed that the deceased, even after separation, used to have disputes with her husband frequently, and the police are suspecting his role . Efforts are on to secure him for further investigation, a police officer said.

CONNECT WITH US