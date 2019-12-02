Bengaluru

Teacher booked for beating up child in classroom

Four teachers summoned for questioning

The police have registered a case against a teacher at a private school in Basaveshwaranagar for allegedly beating an eight-year-old class 2 student in the classroom last week. According to the parents, their daughter returned home from school with bruises all over her body. She told them that her teacher had beaten her.

Her mother, Geethashree, took her to a hospital and went to the school to confront the teacher. She alleged that while questioning the teacher in an attempt to find out what had happened, a group of teachers ganged up and threatened her.

According to Geethashree, she subsequently approached the police. The police have taken up a case against the teacher and three of her colleagues. “They have been booked under various sections of the Juvenile Justice Act and also for assault and criminal intimidation. We have summoned them for questioning,” a police source said.

