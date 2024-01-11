GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tea powder sale racket busted

January 11, 2024 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Madanayakanahalli police are on the lookout for a gang of four that was selling substandard tea powder to shops under the name of reputed brands, on the outskirts of the city.

The accused, identified as Bhumaram, Madhu Singh and Vikaram Singh from Uttar Pradesh and Shivakumar from Karnataka were packing substandard tea purchased in bulk in covers of reputed brands. The accused used to sell it to shopkeepers at cheaper rates and were running a huge business, said the police.

Representatives of companies came to know that their tea brands were being supplied to shops in the rural market at lower rates and probed the matter before filing a police complaint.

Based on the complaint, the police raided the tea-packaging unit, and seized the machinery and packing material. However, the accused managed to escape. Efforts are on to track down the accused, a police officer said.

