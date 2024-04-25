April 25, 2024 01:44 pm | Updated 01:44 pm IST

There is a primal urge etched into our very DNA, a whisper from our evolutionary past. It is the urge to run. Perhaps it is the memory of chasing prey across the savanna, the desperate sprint from a lurking predator, or the exhilarating freedom of movement. Whatever the reason, running has become ingrained in the human experience.

But beyond the echoes of our hunter-gatherer ancestors, why do we lace up our shoes today? The reasons are as diverse as the runners themselves. Some seek the physical challenge, the endorphin rush that washes over them with each stride. For others, it is a meditative journey, a time for introspection and quiet contemplation. The rhythmic pounding of feet on pavement can be a form of self-expression, a release from the daily grind.

Running transcends age, ability, and background. Evidence: NS Dattatreya, 96, who is gearing up for the TCS World 10K in Bengaluru this Sunday, with 30,000-plus participants across on-ground and virtual categories.

Dattatreya is not your typical nonagenarian. He is an inspiration to runners across India, a defiant force who has conquered over 100 marathons and walkathons. His fitness journey, which began after retiring from the State Bank of Mysore in 1989, has seen him transform from an occasional participant in sporting events to a champion.

Time seems to surrender at his feet.

Though he participates in whichever long-distance races he can, the TCS World 10K is special to him for two reasons. One is that it is happening in his hometown. “I am looking forward to the race day to meet runners from around the globe, to be on stage and inspire people,” he says.

The second reason is bittersweet. “I lost my second son to cancer. I know TCS supports cancer research through its marathon events. I hope that the funds raised by TCS might one day lead to a breakthrough.”

‘New home, new route’

Partnering with the Indian Army, the 2024 TCS World 10K Bengaluru finds a new home at the iconic Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw Parade Ground. Pre-race activities will kick off at the Rajendra Sinhji Army Officers Institute (RSAOI), culminating in a race through the heart of Bengaluru. Runners will go past Ulsoor Lake for a scenic three-kilometer stretch before tackling a strategically designed course with minimal U-turns for the Open 10K. This new route, crafted in collaboration with Bengaluru Police, showcases the city’s spirit – ‘Endendigu Bengaluru’ (Boundless Bengaluru). Participants will run past Chinnaswamy Stadium, the High Court, and the majestic Vidhana Soudha.

“This year’s event is all about new experiences,” says Vivek Singh, the co-founder of Procam International, which runs the event. “We wanted to avoid simply cramming more people into Kanteerava Stadium (the previous venue of the event), even though it would have been easier for us. It’s a new home, a new route - so, it’s incredibly exciting.”

“This year, for the first time ever, we’ll have a post-race party in the park featuring artists from Saregama,” he adds, “Plus, we have the legendary (shotputter from New Zealand) Valerie Adams joining us! A four-time world champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist, she’s an incredible role model and a true advocate for women in sports. It’s going to be an amazing event.”

With a total prize of USD 210,000, the event has attracted some of the leading Indian and international athletes and amateur runners from across the globe. Winners in the Indian Men’s and Women’s categories will be awarded ₹2,75,000 each. Furthermore, a record-breaking performance could see them take home an additional ₹2,00,000.

The elite Indian women’s field heats up with defending champion Tamshi Singh, aiming for back-to-back titles. Harmanjot Singh, last year’s runner-up, will return to challenge in the Indian men’s category.

Running for others

For commercial pilot Asmita Handa, running is ingrained in her daily routine. It is an activity she has loved since school. Layovers disrupt her schedule, but eight hours of rest are sacrosanct. She pounds the pavement — morning or night. A local track always awaits her laced-up shoes. “After long stretches in the cockpit, a pilot needs to loosen up, and running does the trick,” she says.

Childbirth in 2010 forced a hiatus from running, and pregnancy’s hormonal shifts demanded a cautious return. Discipline and consistency, Asmita’s guiding principles, saw her start slow — five to 10-kilometre runs. Once a sprinter, a newfound love for longer distances emerged, building endurance. It became a balancing act: cherishing motherhood while reclaiming fitness.

Asmita has now become a pacer, an experienced runner who guides others in a race by maintaining a set pace. “At the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon last year, I saw the pure joy on the faces of runners I helped achieve their goals. It was a whole new level of satisfaction for me. Imagine someone texting you they couldn’t break an hour in their race, then crushing a 60-minute finish on race day thanks to your pacing! Seeing that pure elation truly motivates me now,” she says.

“Pacing is a lot like being a flight captain – you’re responsible for everyone on board. You don’t just fly solo; you take your passengers, crew, and ground staff with you. It’s about everyone working together, maintaining a steady pace, and encouraging each other to the finish line.”

For more information about the event, visit tcsworld10k.procam.in

