ADVERTISEMENT

TCS in Bengaluru receives false bomb threat call

November 14, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

After the bomb threat call, officials from the Parappana Agrahara police station, along with a bomb disposal squad, reached the campus

Darshan Devaiah B P
Darshan Devaiah B.P.

Representational file image. | Photo Credit: K Murali Kumar

:=

On November 14, a false bomb threat call created panic among employees at the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Campus in Electronics City, Bengaluru.

After the bomb threat call, officials from the Parappana Agrahara police station, along with a bomb disposal squad, reached the campus. Police investigations revealed that the threat was a hoax. Subsequent investigations revealed that a former female employee of the company from Belagavi district was allegedly the source of the false bomb threat.

“Based on preliminary investigations, she allegedly carried out the act due to resentment towards the company. We have initiated a thorough investigation,” said an official from the Parappana Agrahara police station.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to police, the ex-female employee had contacted a cab driver employed within the same campus. Based on the information provided by the cab driver, police tracked down the employee, and further investigation is going on, said officials.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US