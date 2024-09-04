ADVERTISEMENT

TBM Tunga achieves breakthrough after tunnelling 936.6 metres in Bengaluru

Published - September 04, 2024 01:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

TBM Tunga achieved a breakthrough on September 4 after tunnelling 936.6 metres between Kadugondanahalli station and Nagawara station’s South Cut and Cover Shaft

The Hindu Bureau

TBM Tunga at work. | Photo Credit: File photo

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited’s (BMRCL) Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Tunga achieved a breakthrough on September 4 after tunnelling 936.6 metres between Kadugondanahalli station and Nagawara station’s South Cut and Cover Shaft.

ADVERTISEMENT

The TBM had begun tunnelling on February 3.

“With this breakthrough, out of the total 20,992 metres of tunnelling, 20,582.7 metres (98%) is completed,” said BMRCL officials.

In July, TBM Tunga, which was working on the Pink Line of Namma Metro, had set a new record by tunnelling 308 metres between K.G. Halli and the Nagawara retrieval shaft. It surpassed the previous record set by TBM Urja, which had completed the tunnelling of 273 metres between Cantonment and Pottery Town in May 2022.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

With this breakthrough, out of the nine TBMs that BMRCL had deployed for tunnelling in Bengaluru, eight — Urja, Varada, Avni, Lavi, Vindhya, Vamika, Rudra and Tunga — have completed their work. Bhadra, the ninth TBM, is tunnelling a distance of 939 metres between K. G. Halli and Nagawara.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US