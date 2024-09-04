TBM Tunga achieves breakthrough after tunnelling 936.6 metres in Bengaluru

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited’s (BMRCL) Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Tunga achieved a breakthrough on September 4 after tunnelling 936.6 metres between Kadugondanahalli station and Nagawara station’s South Cut and Cover Shaft.

ADVERTISEMENT

The TBM had begun tunnelling on February 3.

“With this breakthrough, out of the total 20,992 metres of tunnelling, 20,582.7 metres (98%) is completed,” said BMRCL officials.

In July, TBM Tunga, which was working on the Pink Line of Namma Metro, had set a new record by tunnelling 308 metres between K.G. Halli and the Nagawara retrieval shaft. It surpassed the previous record set by TBM Urja, which had completed the tunnelling of 273 metres between Cantonment and Pottery Town in May 2022.

With this breakthrough, out of the nine TBMs that BMRCL had deployed for tunnelling in Bengaluru, eight — Urja, Varada, Avni, Lavi, Vindhya, Vamika, Rudra and Tunga — have completed their work. Bhadra, the ninth TBM, is tunnelling a distance of 939 metres between K. G. Halli and Nagawara.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.