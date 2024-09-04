GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TBM Tunga achieves breakthrough after tunnelling 936.6 metres in Bengaluru

TBM Tunga achieved a breakthrough on September 4 after tunnelling 936.6 metres between Kadugondanahalli station and Nagawara station’s South Cut and Cover Shaft

Published - September 04, 2024 01:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
TBM Tunga at work.

TBM Tunga at work. | Photo Credit: File photo

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited’s (BMRCL) Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Tunga achieved a breakthrough on September 4 after tunnelling 936.6 metres between Kadugondanahalli station and Nagawara station’s South Cut and Cover Shaft.

The TBM had begun tunnelling on February 3.

“With this breakthrough, out of the total 20,992 metres of tunnelling, 20,582.7 metres (98%) is completed,” said BMRCL officials.

In July, TBM Tunga, which was working on the Pink Line of Namma Metro, had set a new record by tunnelling 308 metres between K.G. Halli and the Nagawara retrieval shaft. It surpassed the previous record set by TBM Urja, which had completed the tunnelling of 273 metres between Cantonment and Pottery Town in May 2022.

With this breakthrough, out of the nine TBMs that BMRCL had deployed for tunnelling in Bengaluru, eight — Urja, Varada, Avni, Lavi, Vindhya, Vamika, Rudra and Tunga — have completed their work. Bhadra, the ninth TBM, is tunnelling a distance of 939 metres between K. G. Halli and Nagawara.

