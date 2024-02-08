TBM ‘Bhadra’ achieves breakthrough at K.G. Halli metro station

February 08, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) ‘Bhadra’ of the Namma Metro achieved a breakthrough at K.G. Halli metro station on Thursday evening (February 8).

Commencing its journey in February 2023, it successfully tunnelled a distance of 1185.8 metres from Venkateshpura.

The event was attended by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar as Bhadra achieved its second milestone. The initial breakthrough occurred on June 24, 2021, when it was launched from Venkateshpura to construct an 841.1-metre southbound tunnel leading to Tannery Road. The tunnelling process concluded on December 16, 2022.

Subsequently, the second phase involved the excavation of a 1,186-metre northbound tunnel towards K.G. Halli, which commenced on February 16, 2023, and was successfully completed on Thursday, February 8.

Bhadra is set to be recovered and deployed for its last tunneling 935-metre towards Nagavara from K.G. Halli — the commencement of the third and final drive, marking the culmination of the Pink Line.

Under Phase 2 of the project, the Reach 6 line is from Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara totalling 21.26 km with 18 stations. It consists of an Elevated section of 7.50 km with 6 stations from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere and Underground section of 13.76 km with 12 Stations from Diary Circle to Nagavara.

According to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), Pink Line will be operational in 2025.

DKS on metro work progression

Mr. Shivakumar announced that the Reach 6 of Phase 2 of Namma Metro in Bengaluru would be ready in 2025.

Speaking to the reporters after witnessing the event he said, “The Phase 2 Reach 6 of the metro work is progressing well and it will be thrown open to the public in 2025.The total length of the tunnel in this route is 13.76 km and the stretch between Dairy Circle and Nagavara will have a total of 12 stations. The total length of the route from Kalena Agrahara to Nagavara is 21.26 km.

“Nine tunnel drilling machines are functioning currently, of which 7 are nearing completion. About 75% of work is complete on the 12 stations in the route.The interchange stations at Jayadeva Hospital, MG Road, Cantonment and Nagavara are the major stations in this route. Namma Metro has maintained international quality all through and it is better than Delhi metro. We have not compromised on the quality at any stage,” he added.

Asked about the Airport metro line, he said, “The work is progressing fast. We have instructed them to build two levels wherever pillars are not cast yet. One level will be used for the road and the other for the metro. The BBMP and BMRCL will jointly work on this. The cost of the flyover will be borne by the BBMP while BMRCL will take care of the metro costs. This is likely to help resolve the traffic crisis in Bengaluru. I had seen such projects in Nagpur, we will implement metro plus road lines in the future metro lines.”

Speaking about the delayed completion of the airport line by 2024, he said, “about 98% of land acquisition is complete. As much as 53% of the construction work is completed and work on the 17 elevated metro stations is in progress.”

Mr. Shivakumar said that the government has directed BMRCL to draft Detailed Project Reports for the Tumakuru, Anekal, and Bidadi routes.