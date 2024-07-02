Taxi drivers and owners welcome Hosur airport plan, cite benefits for south-east Bengaluru

Taxi drivers and owners in Bengaluru have given their thumbs up to the Tamil Nadu government’s decision to establish an airport in Hosur, amidst ongoing discussions about its pros and cons to the city.

The Karnataka State Travel Operators’ Association (KSTOA), along with other taxi drivers and owners’ unions, welcomed the initiative, noting that it will benefit cab drivers and residents of eastern and southern Bengaluru, who currently endure over two hours of travel to reach Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin recently unveiled plans during the Legislative Assembly session to establish an international airport spanning 2,000 acres in Hosur, an industrial town located 40 kilometers from Bengaluru, capable of accommodating three crore passengers annually.

Speaking to The Hindu, Radhakrishna Holla, president of Karnataka State Travel Operators’ Association, said: “There has been a significant demand over the past few years for a new airport in Bengaluru, as the current one is deemed to be insufficient in another few years. The new airport should ideally be situated in the southeastern part of Bengaluru to cater to the needs of residents in this area, particularly those employed in the IT and BT sectors. Now, the Tamil Nadu government’s announcement of the airport in Hosur will benefit the people of southeastern Bengaluru.”

Mr. Holla pointed out that residents of Electronics City and Bommasandra face difficulties reaching the airport, with significant inconvenience for both passengers and drivers alike. He emphasised that the Hosur airport plan would benefit people by enabling quicker access without the need to spend additional money on cab fares.

Despite Bengaluru cab drivers being happy about potential increased business and a hassle-free drive to Hosur from the southeastern part of the city, they anticipate needing permits to cross state borders, which they don’t foresee as a significant issue.

Tanveer Pasha, president of Ola, Uber Drivers and Owners’ Association, told The Hindu: “Cab aggregators may face challenges operating across state borders. However, regular cab drivers not affiliated with aggregators may find that obtaining an all-India permit online is now relatively straightforward, potentially mitigating any permit-related issues.”

Although the airport has been a longstanding demand among industrialists in the area, one major obstacle is the concession agreement between the Centre and Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), the operator of Kempegowda International Airport. This agreement prohibits the operation of new or existing airports (except for Mysuru and Hassan airports) within a 150-kilometre aerial radius until 2033.

Hosur has transformed into a thriving industrial hub, attracting major corporations. The town has become a focal point for industries ranging from auto and electric vehicle manufacturing to advanced manufacturing, logistics, and electronics.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government is actively advocating for the expansion of Bengaluru metro to reach Hosur. The Yellow Lline which goes till Bommasandra is scheduled to commence operations by December 2024, linking Bommasandra with R.V. Road.

The proposed Bommasandra-Hosur metro corridor extends over 20.5 km, with 11.7 km falling within Karnataka, and the remaining 8.8 km within Tamil Nadu. Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has undertaken a feasibility study for establishing an inter-State metro rail network.