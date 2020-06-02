Taxi driver jumps out of car to escape from kidnappers

A 32-year-old taxi driver was allegedly abducted, tortured and robbed of his belongings before he managed to escape by jumping out of the moving car. The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday near Kaggalipura on the outskirts of the city. The victim, Ramesh G., sustained multiple injuries and was admitted to a private hospital.

He told the police that on Sunday, his friend Santosh invited him to a party in Rajarajeshwari Nagar. As Ramesh approached the place on his motorcycle, he saw Santosh along with six of his associates.

“In his statement, Ramesh said that they forced him into a car and took him to a paying guest accommodation where they tortured him. They robbed him of mobile phones, wallet containing cash, debit and credit cards. One of the accused took his motorcycle,” said a police officer.

The gang allegedly demanded ₹2 lakh for his release. When he told them that he did not have that kind of money, they decided to take him to the outskirts of the city to kill him. While in the moving car, Ramesh managed to kick the accused, open the door and jump out.

“The accused tried to stop but drove away after noticing many vehicles passing by. Ramesh was admitted to a hospital with the help of the Talaggattapura police. A case has been registered at R.R. Nagar where he was kidnapped,” said a police officer.

The police are searching for Santosh and his associates. They suspect a financial dispute as the motive.