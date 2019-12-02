Taxi driver helps nab man who trafficked women to Kuwait

After receiving a desperate call for help from his neighbours who had been trafficked to Kuwait, a 30-year-old taxi driver from Hennur conducted a sting operation to identify the man responsible for luring the women and had him arrested.

The accused, Syed Khadar, 65, who ran the racket via an international job consultancy firm he owned, operated out of Thiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu.

The police suspect that he is part of an international racket. According to the taxi driver, it was his firm that sent his neighbours, a 24-year-old woman and her 45-year-old mother, to Kuwait by promising them an office job. “He paid for their visas in June this year,” said the police. However, the two women, upon reaching Kuwait, had their passports confiscated and were made to work as domestic helps. They were allegedly raped by their employers. “They were kept prisoners at their last employer’s house, but after several months, they got the opportunity to make an international call and contacted their neighbour, Syed Tabrez, on November 26. They told him about Khadar and shared his contact details,” said the police.

Tabrez took his friend Ilyaz into confidence and called Khadar. They managed to convince him that they knew several women who were looking for jobs in Kuwait and asked him to come meet him. Khadar agreed to come down to meet them and discuss how the women would be taken to Kuwait.

A meeting was set up in Tumakuru. The moment they met him, Tabrez and Ilyas forcibly took him to a local police station in Tumakuru and filed a complaint.

The Tumakuru police transferred the case to Hennur police for further investigation. “He was arrested and a court remanded him remanded in judicial custody on November 27.

In the complaint, Tabrez said the victim was working as a housekeeping staff at a private school in the city and living with her mother. “Khadar promised them decent jobs with good salaries. The victims flew to Kuwait from Delhi in June. Soon after landing in Kuwait, they were taken to a consultancy from where they were sent to different houses to work as domestic help. The mother was even sent to Saudi Arabia for a month to work in another man’s house before she was returned to the house where her daughter was working,” said Tabrez in his complaint.

“We will seek the custody of Khadar for questioning to probe the racket. Once we get all the details, we will take up the matter with the higher-ups so that the women can be brought back to Bengaluru,” a senior police officer said.