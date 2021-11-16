Taxi driver found dead

Bengaluru

16 November 2021 03:10 IST

A 36-year-old taxi driver was found dead at his residence in Chandra Layout on Monday. The police suspect that the deceased, Manjunath, from Turuvekere in Tumakuru district, killed himself as he was unable to repay loans he had taken. His body was discovered by his wife on Monday morning. No suicide note was found at the spot. “We are waiting for the post mortem report, and are further investigating to ascertain the reason behind the extreme step,” said the police.

A police officer added that the probe so far revealed that the taxi driver was in debt and unable to repay loans he taken

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)

Advertising

Advertising