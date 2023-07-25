Tax evasion is a social injustice to fellow citizens, says Chief Justice Varale

July 25, 2023 12:55 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - Bengaluru

While tax evasion is a social injustice to fellow citizens, excessive/arbitrary tax collection would also amount to injustice meted out to the citizens, said Prasanna B. Varale, Chief Justice of the High Court of Karnataka, here on Monday

“Tax should be collected from people, as Chanakya said, like how honey bee draws nectar from flowers, i.e. without harming it,” he said, while addressing the members of the Income-Tax fraternity, tax professionals, and taxpayers at an event organised by the Income Tax Department (Karnataka and Goa) to celebrate the ‘164th Income Day’.

Stating that a well-administered tax system is a good weapon against many odds, he emphasised the “department to continue efforts for taxpayer-centric reforms, keeping in view the structural adjustments in economy and with an eye to broaden the tax base and lower marginal tax rates.”

“I sincerely hope that these reforms are carefully calibrated to achieve revenue neutrality in the short-term while also enhancing the revenue productivity of the tax system in the medium and long term,” he said, while pointing out that as responsible citizens it is our duty to sincerely fulfil our tax obligations without evading payment.

He also urged the I-T assessing officers to adopt a more balanced and nuanced approach during the course of scrutiny as such an approach will not only ensure the realisation of rightful sovereign dues but also help in avoiding unnecessary and frivolous litigation.