Bengaluru

Tax dues: Mantri mall sealed for a few hours

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) sealed Mantri Square Mall in Malleswaram for a few hours on Thursday over property tax dues. It was reopened after the administrators of the mall handed over demand drafts for ₹5 crore.

According to information provided by the BBMP, the mall had not paid property tax since 2018-19. The total outstanding amount is ₹39.49 crore, which includes property tax arrears of ₹27.22 crore and interest of ₹12.26 crore. The mall administrators also submitted an undertaking assuring the BBMP that all dues would be cleared by October 31.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 1, 2021 12:32:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/tax-dues-mantri-mall-sealed-for-a-few-hours/article36767011.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY