Tax dues: Mantri mall sealed for a few hours

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) sealed Mantri Square Mall in Malleswaram for a few hours on Thursday over property tax dues. It was reopened after the administrators of the mall handed over demand drafts for ₹5 crore.

According to information provided by the BBMP, the mall had not paid property tax since 2018-19. The total outstanding amount is ₹39.49 crore, which includes property tax arrears of ₹27.22 crore and interest of ₹12.26 crore. The mall administrators also submitted an undertaking assuring the BBMP that all dues would be cleared by October 31.