Tattoo artiste among three arrested for peddling hashish in Bengaluru

An inter-state drug racket was busted on Monday by the Hulimavu police, who arrested three persons, including a tattoo artiste, and recovered 12.9 kg of hashish oil worth ₹ 7.70 crore from them.

According to the police, the racket came to light when, based on a tip off, a team raided a car parking area in BTM layout and arrested Vikram Magesh Kumar, 23, a habitual offender, who was trying to sell hashish oil to his customers.

Based on his information, the police raided a rented house in Kuvempu Layout in Kothanur and arrested Sijil Verghese, 23, from Kottayam and Vishnupriya, 22 from Coimbatore.

Investigations revealed that the Sijil and Vishnupriya had sourced the drugs from their contacts in Visakhapatnam and smuggled it into city to sell it to the local peddlers. Considering the magnitude of the seizure, the police suspect that the arrested persons were part of a bigger drug network and further investigations are on.