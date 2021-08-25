Task force to improve fiscal health of RTCs

Revenue loss attributed to hike in fuel costs, pandemic

With the four road transport corporations (RTCs) in the State recording a total revenue loss of ₹ 1,121 crore, a special task force has been constituted to improve their finances within six months.

After a review meeting with the heads of the four corporations here on Tuesday, Transport Minister Sriramulu attributed the loss to the hike in diesel price and the pandemic that has resulted in a stark drop in ridership.

While stating categorically that the bus fares would not be hiked, he said that the special task force had been been given a five-point agenda, including curbing the revenue drain, bring in fiscal discipline, increase non-fare revenue, recommend technology driven solutions and pro-people initiatives.“Our aim is to ensure that in the next six months, the four corporations reach no loss-no gain level, without any to burden the citizens,” he said.

According to information provided, KSRTC, BMTC, NWKRTC, and Kalyana Karnataka RTC together had losses amounting to ₹1,171.71 crore. While KSRTC had incurred a loss of ₹427.2 crore, NWKRTC incurred ₹389.08 crore, Kalyana Karnataka RTC incurred ₹191.3 crore and BMTC, ₹164.2 crore.

The four RTCs have a total of 21,000 buses. The Minister suggested increasing the number of e-buses.

On allegations of non-payment of compensation to RTC employees who had succumbed to COVID-19, Mr. Sriramulu said, “I will look into these allegations and ensure that compensation is paid to all the bereaved families.”

Online applications for bus passes

Students may apply online for the bus passes by logging onto the Seva Sindhu portal, he said. He urged all school and college students to make use of the opportunity and apply for the bus passes.

Union leader dismissed

The BMTC has dismissed union president Chandrashekhar from service on charges of absenteeism. According to BMTC sources, Mr. Chandrashekhar, who was at the forefront of the transport employees’ strike a couple of months ago, had taken leave for over 300 days. An enquiry into the same was currently under way.

Mr. Sriramulu, after chairing a review meeting on Tuesday, refused to comment on the issue, stating that the High Court of Karnataka was hearing a few cases pertaining to the strike.

Inter-corporation transfer

A total of 2,365 employees of the four different RTCs are eligible for inter-corporation transfers. According to a press release, as many as 7,354 applications were received for 2021-22 inter-corporation transfers, of which 4,854 possessed the specified eligibility. The provisional eligible transfer list was published on August 19 and objections were invited.

The release stated that of the 2,365 employees, maximum transfers were for KSRTC (983), followed by BMTC (628), NWKRTC (405) and KKRTC (349).