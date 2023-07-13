Task force to deal with complaints of encroachments in BDA properties

July 13, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

The State government is proposing to set up a task force to deal with complaints of encroachments of properties belonging to the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar told Legislative Council on Thursday (July 13).

Responding to Janata Dal (Secular) member Marithibbegowda, who pointed out two instances of encroachment of BDA properties, Mr. Shivakumar, who holds the Bengaluru development portfolio, said, “I was thinking of the BDA task force. One City MLA met me and suggested that I expand it to the entire city. I will decided about it.”

Earlier, Mr. Gowda said that ₹24 crore compensation had been paid to private parties for land that belonged to BDA in Nagawara village in Bengaluru North taluk. While a portion of the land has been acquired by BMRCL for metro infrastructure, a compensation of ₹ 24 crore has been paid for 12 guntas, he said, urging the government to file a criminal case and order an investigation besides taking back the money. Mr. Gowda also said that land worth ₹ 3,000 crore in Bommanahalli has been encroached upon after acquisition and allotement.

In another case, Congress member U.B. Venkatesh said that a CA site measuring 1,365 sq mts in Katruguppe had been encroached, to which the Minister said that efforts would be made to reclaim it. “Already a small temple has sprung up and there a case in the court,” he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister also promised to order an inquiry into the allotment of alternative sites in BDA. In his reply to Janata Dal Secular member T.A. Sharavana, he said that a total of 1,096 alternative sites were given by BDA since 2019-2020.